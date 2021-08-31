Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the July 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Bimbo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

OTCMKTS:BMBOY remained flat at $$10.69 during trading hours on Tuesday. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660. Grupo Bimbo has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50.

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

