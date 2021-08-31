Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $158.65

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 158.65 ($2.07) and traded as high as GBX 160 ($2.09). Gresham Technologies shares last traded at GBX 160 ($2.09), with a volume of 7,079 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of £133.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 158.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 160.96.

About Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT)

Gresham Technologies plc, a software and services company, provides solutions for data integrity and control, banking integration, and payments and cash management in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

