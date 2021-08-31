Gresham House Strategic plc (GHS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 15.36 ($0.20) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Gresham House Strategic’s previous dividend of $12.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GHS opened at GBX 1,616 ($21.11) on Tuesday. Gresham House Strategic has a twelve month low of GBX 950 ($12.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,680 ($21.95). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,606.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,496.93. The stock has a market cap of £56.41 million and a PE ratio of 3.37.

In other news, insider Graham Bird acquired 5,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,610 ($21.03) per share, for a total transaction of £81,981.20 ($107,108.96).

Gresham House Strategic plc specializes in PIPE, pre-IPO, growth and acquisition, recovery capital investments. The fund invests in financial services, media, information and communication technology, digital information and technology, healthcare, and life sciences. It prefers to invest in companies based in United Kingdom and Europe and can also co-invest outside Europe with local venture capital firms.

