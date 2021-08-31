Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

GFI traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,554,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,806,800. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.68. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $14.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 83.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 11.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

