Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Up 67.4% in August

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the July 29th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.52% of Global X DAX Germany ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

DAX opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.63. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40.

