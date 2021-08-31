Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Stock Holdings Raised by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,278,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,794,000 after purchasing an additional 307,923 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 597,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,144,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 332,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 244,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 68,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CHIQ opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. Global X China Consumer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.55.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

