Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) & Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Critical Analysis

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) and Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tivity Health has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Tivity Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood $176.99 million 3.25 $77.57 million N/A N/A Tivity Health $437.71 million 2.59 -$223.63 million $1.46 15.79

Global Cord Blood has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tivity Health.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Global Cord Blood shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Tivity Health shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Tivity Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Cord Blood and Tivity Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A Tivity Health 1 3 4 0 2.38

Tivity Health has a consensus target price of $25.71, suggesting a potential upside of 11.56%. Given Tivity Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tivity Health is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Profitability

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Tivity Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood 43.75% 12.06% 6.63% Tivity Health -4.55% 592.23% 13.49%

Summary

Tivity Health beats Global Cord Blood on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants. Global Cord Blood was founded on January 17, 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc. provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet. The company was founded by Robert E. Stone and Thomas G. Cigarran in 1981 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

