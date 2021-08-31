Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Receives $25.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOD shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $15.78 and a one year high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 10.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 95.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.