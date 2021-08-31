Genus plc (LON:GNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Genus plc (LON:GNS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,518.57 ($72.10).

Several analysts have commented on GNS shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,630 ($73.56) target price on shares of Genus in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

GNS stock opened at GBX 5,985 ($78.19) on Tuesday. Genus has a twelve month low of GBX 3,289.44 ($42.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,225 ($81.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59. The firm has a market cap of £3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 81.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,452.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,213.62.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

