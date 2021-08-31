Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $806.00

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 806 ($10.53) and last traded at GBX 796 ($10.40), with a volume of 5446 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 794 ($10.37).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 653 ($8.53) to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 759 ($9.92) price objective on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 653.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Genuit Group Company Profile (LON:GEN)

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

