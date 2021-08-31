Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Short Interest Update

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the July 29th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.3 days.

Shares of GNMSF traded up $14.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $477.57. 136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.60 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.36. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $299.08 and a 12-month high of $490.07.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.