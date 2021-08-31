Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Short Interest Update

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the July 29th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.3 days.
Shares of GNMSF traded up $14.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $477.57. 136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.60 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.36. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $299.08 and a 12-month high of $490.07.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
