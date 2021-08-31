Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Purchased by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMAB opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.51. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

