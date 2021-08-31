General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) is Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s 9th Largest Position

Oakview Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for about 6.4% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $16,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

GD stock traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $200.58. 7,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,556. The company has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.24. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $201.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

