Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Holdings Raised by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Generac makes up approximately 1.6% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Generac by 345.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,083,000 after buying an additional 1,141,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Generac by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,082,000 after buying an additional 334,177 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Generac by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,484,000 after buying an additional 243,978 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth $66,341,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $44,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNRC. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.53.

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $5.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $437.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $169.34 and a one year high of $458.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,093 shares of company stock worth $8,873,940 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

