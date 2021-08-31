Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $11,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth $1,428,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 256.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431,924 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $49.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

