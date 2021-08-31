Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Short Interest Update

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 467,500 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the July 29th total of 654,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.19. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $6.25.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLMD. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

