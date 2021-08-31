FY2022 EPS Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Increased by Analyst

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $12.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.82. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2023 earnings at $11.13 EPS.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.10.

Shares of DKS opened at $142.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $144.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,112 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,922. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.