FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issued By DA Davidson

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research note issued on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $14.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.53. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2023 earnings at $14.15 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Shares of ULTA opened at $383.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $351.37 and its 200 day moving average is $334.22. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $414.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

