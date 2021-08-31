FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.92 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.99. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perfom” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “$91.00” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$90.30.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$82.76 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$57.44 and a twelve month high of C$89.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$84.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$84.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$150.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.65.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total transaction of C$1,386,410.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,262,893.68. Also, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 138,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.48, for a total transaction of C$12,104,782.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 569,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,827,208.32. Insiders have sold 193,824 shares of company stock valued at $16,920,073 over the last three months.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.67%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

