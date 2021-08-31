Fuwei Films (FFHL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter. Fuwei Films had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 15.41%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFHL opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.07. Fuwei Films has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $17.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.24.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fuwei Films from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

About Fuwei Films

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of plastic film using the biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film. Its BOPET film is used for packaging food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

