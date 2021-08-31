Fundamental Research Trims Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Target Price to $1.03

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) had its price target cut by analysts at Fundamental Research from $1.07 to $1.03 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Fundamental Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 96.94% from the stock’s previous close.

AUMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Golden Minerals stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,007. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.33. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 96.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 346,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 446.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals during the first quarter worth $45,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 20.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

