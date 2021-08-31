Fundamental Research Trims Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Target Price to $1.03

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) had its price target cut by analysts at Fundamental Research from $1.07 to $1.03 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Fundamental Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 96.94% from the stock’s previous close.
AUMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.
Golden Minerals stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,007. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.33. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.30.
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
