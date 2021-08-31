Frontline’s (FRO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Frontline (NYSE:FRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FRO. Danske raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

NYSE:FRO opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84. Frontline has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Frontline will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRO. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth approximately $14,872,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the second quarter worth approximately $7,137,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 229.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 638,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 691.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 437,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth approximately $2,811,000. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

