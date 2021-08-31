Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Short Interest Update

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 950,600 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the July 29th total of 665,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $115,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $274,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,086 shares of company stock worth $914,383 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after buying an additional 48,622 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FELE traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.62. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $87.70. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

