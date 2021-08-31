Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.72. 5,828,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,399,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $76.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.21.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.