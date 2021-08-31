Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 78,362 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 56.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,362 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 1.2% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 576,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,592 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 10.3% in the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,053,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 20.5% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $84.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,950,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,216,207. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.