Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Buys 452 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VVV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Valvoline by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,187 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth $1,827,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth $937,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $30.16. 628,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,545. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.