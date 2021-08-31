Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 863 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 863 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $273,593.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,958.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,078 shares of company stock worth $6,480,005 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VEEV opened at $332.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $323.02 and its 200-day moving average is $291.34.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.06.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

