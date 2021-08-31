Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $261,000 Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average is $48.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.36.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

