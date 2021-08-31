Fox Run Management L.L.C. Lowers Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 8.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at $27,896,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 5,718 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.80, for a total value of $2,977,934.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,619 shares of company stock worth $12,485,834. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 price target (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities raised their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $625.91.

NYSE HUBS opened at $701.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $614.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $540.52. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.79 and a twelve month high of $715.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.19 and a beta of 1.68.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.