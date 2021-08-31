Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 6,949 Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 17.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHOO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.11.

Steven Madden stock opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

