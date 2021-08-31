Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 22,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNOG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the first quarter worth about $9,048,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the first quarter worth about $4,441,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 32.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 861,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,996,000 after acquiring an additional 209,698 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the first quarter worth about $1,353,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 364.6% in the first quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 67,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 92,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

GNOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark lowered Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.98 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

