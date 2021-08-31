Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 772 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 772 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,933,133,000 after buying an additional 163,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,525,000 after purchasing an additional 22,777 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,531. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $488.85 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.87 and a twelve month high of $490.74. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.06.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

