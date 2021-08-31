Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 215.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 249,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,677 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in FOX by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 30.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of FOX by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 28.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.32. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. FOX’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.27.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

