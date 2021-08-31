Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,799,852 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after buying an additional 606,936 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.46% of Fossil Group worth $25,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,293 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 2,167.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 39,920 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,692,538 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $95,388,000 after acquiring an additional 577,697 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter worth about $810,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

FOSL stock opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fossil Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $715.42 million, a PE ratio of -52.77 and a beta of 1.87.

In other Fossil Group news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $123,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,245,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,183,462.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 33,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $531,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,899 shares of company stock worth $730,036. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

