Forward Management LLC Takes $2.76 Million Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,000. CyrusOne makes up about 0.3% of Forward Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 4,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.92.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CONE traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.79. 1,184,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,163. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,905.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $83.82.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

