Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) Announces Final Dividend of $2.11

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 2.11 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous final dividend of $1.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.