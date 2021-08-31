Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) Announces Final Dividend of $2.11

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 2.11 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous final dividend of $1.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.10.
Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile
