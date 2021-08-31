Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Forterra plc (LON:FORT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 291.89 ($3.81).

FORT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Forterra from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Forterra from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of LON FORT opened at GBX 315 ($4.12) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 293.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 285.76. Forterra has a 52-week low of GBX 155 ($2.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 330 ($4.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The company has a market cap of £720.24 million and a PE ratio of 19.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Forterra’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.18%.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

