Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Target by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Target by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,046,000 after purchasing an additional 509,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Target by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,551,203,000 after purchasing an additional 289,556 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Target by 1,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Target by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,244,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,685,000 after purchasing an additional 48,901 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,744 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,684. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. MKM Partners upped their target price on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Argus upped their price target on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

Target stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $247.35. The stock had a trading volume of 118,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,272. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $122.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.38 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

