Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000.

NYSE:FFC opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

