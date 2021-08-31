Fivebalance 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,187.00 (FBN)

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. In the last week, Fivebalance has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Fivebalance coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Fivebalance has a total market cap of $69,834.29 and approximately $1,187.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

Fivebalance Profile

FBN is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 1,098,280,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,481,026 coins. Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . Fivebalance’s official message board is medium.com/@fivebalance . Fivebalance’s official website is fivebalance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Fivebalance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fivebalance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fivebalance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

