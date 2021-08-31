First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Western Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of MYFW opened at $27.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.44. First Western Financial has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $31.72.
In other First Western Financial news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,597,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYFW. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Western Financial in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 351.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.
First Western Financial Company Profile
First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.
