First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Western Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

Shares of MYFW opened at $27.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.44. First Western Financial has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $31.72.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Western Financial will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Western Financial news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,597,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYFW. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Western Financial in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 351.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.