First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Western Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

MYFW stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. First Western Financial has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.92.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $23.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Western Financial will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $656,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 784,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,597,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Western Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Western Financial by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Western Financial by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Western Financial by 351.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Western Financial by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

