First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $9.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

