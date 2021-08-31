First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Short Interest Update

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the July 29th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPL. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the second quarter worth about $213,000.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,569. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund and trust. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

