First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the July 29th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $581,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,596,000 after buying an additional 27,134 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTC traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.06. 13,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,290. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.97. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $79.64 and a fifty-two week high of $118.35.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

