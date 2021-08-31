First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Up 64.5% in August

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the July 29th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 16,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,447,000 after buying an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 265,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 22,944 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 201,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $528,000.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $21.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

