First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Lowers Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises 0.7% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,622. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.19 and its 200 day moving average is $133.95. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $157.91. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

