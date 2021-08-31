First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Invests $285,000 in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 47,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,288 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.25.

