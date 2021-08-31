First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,262 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.26. The company had a trading volume of 342,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,302,031. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $276.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.43.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

