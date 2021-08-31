First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $121,550.00.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.53. First Foundation Inc. has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $25.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Research analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 690.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FFWM. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

